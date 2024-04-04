Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

