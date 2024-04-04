Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,022 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

