Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

