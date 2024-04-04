Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $116.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

