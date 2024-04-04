Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $89.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

