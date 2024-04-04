Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

