Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $319,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

