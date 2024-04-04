Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $413,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

