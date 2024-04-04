Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $45,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $768,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $12,591,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

