Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

