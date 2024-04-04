Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $211,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

