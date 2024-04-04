Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $236,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.73.

AXON stock opened at $309.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

