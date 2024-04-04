Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $244.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

