Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 221 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $7,351,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,318,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $812.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.14 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $847.17 and a 200 day moving average of $785.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

