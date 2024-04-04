Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 2,246 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,639,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:ITA opened at $129.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

