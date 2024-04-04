Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

