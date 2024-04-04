Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $75,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

