Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

