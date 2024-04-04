Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

