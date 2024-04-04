Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 150 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

