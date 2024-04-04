Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 162 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

