Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 350 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $141.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

