Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,000 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 1,481.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

