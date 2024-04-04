Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 455 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

