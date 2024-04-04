Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

