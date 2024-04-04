Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 7,755 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

GLW stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

