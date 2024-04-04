Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PHO opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
