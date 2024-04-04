Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

