Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

