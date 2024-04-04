Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 454 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,508,165. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

