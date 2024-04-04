Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.