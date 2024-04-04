Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $304,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $1,815,300 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

