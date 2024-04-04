Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 679 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.