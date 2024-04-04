Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

