Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

INGR opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,154. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

