Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 33,620 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GDS alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

GDS Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ GDS opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.