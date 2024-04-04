Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 655 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

