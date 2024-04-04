Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 95 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

