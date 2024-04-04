Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 134,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.