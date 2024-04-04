Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $462,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.