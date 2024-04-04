Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $679,000 Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.11% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.