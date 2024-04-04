Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.24 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

