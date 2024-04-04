Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 476 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 51,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

