Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,277 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

