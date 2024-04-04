Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,761 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Ameren Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.