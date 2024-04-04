Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 196 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

