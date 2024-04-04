Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes $261,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $408.81 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $313.47 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
