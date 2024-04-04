Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes $261,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $408.81 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $313.47 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

