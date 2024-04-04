Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.