Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PPSI stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

