Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,082,506 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 27.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,428,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 940,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 39.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 738,936 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.6 %

PBI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -9.13%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.